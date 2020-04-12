Left Menu
Development News Edition

Automovill sanitising vehicles used by Assam Guv, CM, DGP

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:24 IST
Automovill sanitising vehicles used by Assam Guv, CM, DGP

Assam-based startup Automovill on Sunday said it is sanitising all vehicles used by the government machinery, including by governor, chief minister and DGP, in its fight against the deadly COVID-19. The company is using high-grade broad-spectrum anti- microbial to curb the possible containment of the vehicles by novel coronavirus, an official release said.

"Automovill Guwahati team is sanitising the vehicles used by governor, chief minister, DGP and other ministers and high-ranking officers. The team is ensuring the safety and hygiene of the vehicles used by them," it added. The exercise, which is taking place inside Assam Police Headquarters complex, will continue till the outbreak is contained, the company informed.

"This can be extended to all medical vehicles and vehicles used by the government machinery in this time of emergency. Automovill would like to expand more such activities," the statement said. Automovill is a startup by Chinmay Baruah and Mridu Mahendra Das that is funded by NVCL.

Apart from Guwahati, it has operations in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurgaon. "In Bangalore also, Automovill team is sanitising the police vehicles for three police stations," the company said.

PTI TR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...

ESEA postpones MDL Global Challenge

Organizer ESEA said the MDL Global Challenge will be postponed, with a rescheduled date still to come. The Season 33 event was planned for April, but like many esports tournaments, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.At this time...

Three-week lockdown reasonable starting point to fight coronavirus in India: former WH official

A three-week lockdown is a reasonable starting point to contain the coronavirus pandemic in a country like India, an eminent Indian-American epidemiologist has said, cautioning that a successful fight against the deadly virus might require ...

Retired Army jawan shot at by militants in J-K’s Kulgam

Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a retired Army man in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The militants shot at Abdul Hamid, a retired Army jawan, near his house at Bachroo in Kulgam district, a police official saidHa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020