Automovill sanitising vehicles used by Assam Guv, CM, DGP

Assam-based startup Automovill on Sunday said it is sanitising all vehicles used by the government machinery, including by governor, chief minister and DGP, in its fight against the deadly COVID-19. The company is using high-grade broad-spectrum anti- microbial to curb the possible containment of the vehicles by novel coronavirus, an official release said.

"Automovill Guwahati team is sanitising the vehicles used by governor, chief minister, DGP and other ministers and high-ranking officers. The team is ensuring the safety and hygiene of the vehicles used by them," it added. The exercise, which is taking place inside Assam Police Headquarters complex, will continue till the outbreak is contained, the company informed.

"This can be extended to all medical vehicles and vehicles used by the government machinery in this time of emergency. Automovill would like to expand more such activities," the statement said. Automovill is a startup by Chinmay Baruah and Mridu Mahendra Das that is funded by NVCL.

Apart from Guwahati, it has operations in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurgaon. "In Bangalore also, Automovill team is sanitising the police vehicles for three police stations," the company said.

