Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities market closed on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India remained shut on Tuesday on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:07 IST
Equities market closed on account of Ambedkar Jayanti
Market sentiment remains weak as COVID-19 lockdown has derailed large parts of the economy. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India remained shut on Tuesday on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also closed. There was no trading activity in foreign exchange and commodity futures markets as well.

A day earlier, the BSE S&P Sensex closed 470 points or 1.51 per cent lower at 30,690 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 118 points or 1.3 per cent at 8,994. Meanwhile, Asian stocks bounced on hopes the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking. However, market sentiment was cautious ahead of the Chinese trade data and corporate earnings as investors worried about a deep global recession.

Chinese shares started firm with the blue-chip index up by 0.7 per cent while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei each gained by 1.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.2 per cent. That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares excluding Japan up by 0.6 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Cong says PM's address hollow, no mention of financial package

The Congress on Tuesday termed as rhetoric and hollow on specifics the prime ministers address to the nation, saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram s...

Lockdown extended till May 3, some relaxations may be allowed after April 20: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. In a ne...

Rays' Snell, Twins' May sweep MLB The Show games

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell swept his four games Monday night while Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May went 3-0 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux, Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Ha...

Rays' Snell, Twins' May sweep MLB The Show games

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell swept his four games Monday night while Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May went 3-0 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux, Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020