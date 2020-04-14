Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's takes rating actions on three Indian NBFCs

Moody's Investors Service has taken rating actions on three Indian non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

ANI | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:31 IST
Moody's takes rating actions on three Indian NBFCs
The Indian NBFC industry has been affected given disruptions to economic activity from coronavirus outbreak. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service has taken rating actions on three Indian non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Hero FinCorp's local and foreign currency Baa3 issuer rating is placed under review for downgrade. India Infoline Finance's Ba3 corporate family rating, (P) Ba3 foreign and local currency senior secured MTN programme ratings and Ba3 senior unsecured debt rating are placed under review for downgrade.

Muthoot Finance's Ba2 CFR is affirmed and its outlook changed to negative from stable. Moody's said the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, volatile oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.

The Indian NBFC industry has been affected given disruptions to economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak, which will weaken these companies' credit profiles. Moody's said it regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The action reflects the impact on Hero FinCorp, India Infoline Finance and Muthoot of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

"We expect the asset quality of these three companies to deteriorate on the back of rising loan delinquencies and defaults as some customers and businesses will struggle with payments given declining earnings due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown across India," said Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Alka Anbarasu. Although Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) three-month loan repayment moratorium will help borrowers without affecting NBFCs' asset quality classifications, it will also slow the pace at which loan balances are reduced, or even foreclosed on, which in turn will result in some loans performing more poorly than they otherwise will have.

"Despite these risks, we expect Muthoot's asset quality to perform better than the other two companies given its focus on lending against gold jewelry, which is supported by highly liquid collateral, the value of which has appreciated in the past year," added Anbarasu. However, the profitability of the three companies will also come under pressure because of lower revenues, higher credit charges and higher cost-to-income ratios as business activity declines.

Capital remains a key credit strength for the three companies. Moody's expects the companies' capital reserves to largely remain stable or decline modestly as the companies look to conserve liquidity and avoid expanding balance sheets until funding conditions normalise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Auschwitz online: raising Holocaust awareness in the digital age

Every day, Pawel Sawicki, head of social media at the Auschwitz Museum, posts several photos of victims of the former Nazi German death camp on a Twitter account that has become a powerful tool in Holocaust education. A recent post to the a...

COVID-19 will change filmmaking and viewing experience, says Shoojit Sircar

The coronavirus led shutdown is going to change the way films are made or consumed, believes filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The country is currently under the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the virus that h...

Kuwait issues 240 million dinars in treasury bills

Kuwaits central bank said on Tuesday it has issued 240 million dinars 777.83 million in three-month treasury bills at an average interest rate of 1.25, state news agency KUNA said.The central bank also issued 240 million dinars in six-month...

ASEAN holds special summit on response to COVID-19 pandemic

Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN on Tuesday morning met via videoconference to deliberate on a strategy to combat and overcome the COVID-19 crisis, ensuring peaceful life of people and sustainable develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020