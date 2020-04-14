Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:40 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results

U.S. stock index futures gained on Tuesday as better-than-expected trade data from China and signs some economies might be preparing to ease sweeping lockdowns lifted the mood ahead of the first batch of quarterly earnings reports.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and drugmaker Johnson and Johnson are slated to report first-quarter results shortly, with analysts forecasting a torrid season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts expect a 10.2% slide in first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 firms, amid a meltdown in business activity from strict containment measures, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The benchmark index has clawed back about 26% in the past month, powered by historic fiscal and monetary support and early signs that the crisis was peaking in some U.S. hot spots, but remains about 22% below its February all-time high. President Donald Trump said late on Monday his administration was close to completing a plan to re-open the economy as the number of U.S. deaths from the virus had begun to plateau.

Meanwhile, data showed China's exports and imports shrank less than expected in March as factories restarted production, but analysts warned a sure-footed recovery was months away. At 05:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 292 points, or 1.25%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 31.25 points, or 1.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 119 points, or 1.43%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 1.32%. The S&P 500 closed down 1.01% at 2,761.63​ on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune, toll in city rises to 38

Four more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from Pune on Tuesday. All four persons had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had co-morbidity, said Pune health officials. A total of 38 coronavirus patients have died in Pune till now...

French Grand Prix decision expected in days - organisers

A decision on whether to go ahead with Junes French Formula One Grand Prix behind closed doors or to postpone or scrap the event will be made in the coming days, organisers said. The grand prix scheduled for June 28 is the first race on the...

Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20

Turkish Airlines has extended the cancellation of international flights to May 20 from May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Tuesday, adding that domestic flights would remain suspended until April 20.In accordance with t...

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one monthHealth ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020