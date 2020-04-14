Five plants producing over 11 thousand MT of fertilizers on daily basis: NFL

Left Menu
 NFL Maintaining optimum operations of these plants in difficult times is a big success story especially towards fulfilling the Government’s commitment to the farming community of the country.

Updated: 14-04-2020 16:21 IST
Shri Manoj Mishra, Chairman & Managing  Director, NFL has said that production work in Nangal, Bathinda, Panipat and two units of Vijaipur plants are going on in full swing. Image Credit: ANI

A leading Fertilizer company, National Fertilizers Ltd. under the department of fertilizers, Chemical and Fertilizers Ministry, Govt of India, is ensuring an adequate supply of fertilizers to farmer communities during the National level lockdown due to COVID-19 in the country.

Shri Manoj Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director, NFL has said that production work in Nangal, Bathinda, Panipat and two units of Vijaipur plants are going on in full swing. These five plants are producing more than 11 thousand MT of fertilizers on a daily basis and they are being regularly dispatched to the market.

Government of India, Under the Essential Commodities Act, has allowed the operation of Fertilizers plant in the country so that the agriculture sector may not feel the heat of lockdown and can get adequate fertilizers for the upcoming Kharif season.

As loading and unloading, dispatch and distribution activities are in full swing in these plants no compromise is made with precautions to avoid COVID2019. A Special Task Force has been constituted at all Units to ensure adequate preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19. Masks are provided to laborers and all other staff working on the premises of these plants. Frequent washing of hands is also ensured.

NFL and its employees are also helping the Government in its effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus by taking an active part in distributing essential items like food and medicines to the needy people. They have also contributed their one month salary to PM CARES fund.

(With Inputs from PIB)

