Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's reviews JSW Steel for downgrade

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday placed under review for downgrade JSW Steel's Ba2 corporate family rating and the Ba2 senior unsecured rating.

ANI | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:33 IST
Moody's reviews JSW Steel for downgrade
JSW Steel has an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per year. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday placed under review for downgrade JSW Steel's Ba2 corporate family rating and the Ba2 senior unsecured rating. The ratings outlook has been revised to ratings under review from stable. Moody's expects to conclude the review within 90 days.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The steel sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment, said Moody's in a statement.

"More specifically, the weaknesses in JSW's credit profile including its exposure to steel demand for manufacturing and volatile material costs have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and it remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread." In March, JSW announced that following the nationwide lockdown initiated by the government and various advisories from local and state governments, production at most of its plants has either scaled down or been suspended.

"The review for downgrade reflects our expectation that weak steel demand will strain JSW's credit profile, at least through the fiscal year ending March 2021," said Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal. "In fact, there is a distinct possibility JSW will remain in breach of our downgrade triggers for its Ba2 CFR."

Even ahead of the coronavirus outbreak, sluggish economic growth, weak demand and narrow product spreads had led to a deterioration in JSW's credit profile. Profitability -- as measured by EBITDA per tonne -- for JSW's Indian steel operations declined by 30 per cent during the nine months ended December 2019 to Rs 8,168 from Rs 11,677 in fiscal 2019. "The review reflects our concern that JSW will face significant challenges due to the coronavirus-led economic downturn with declining sales, weak earnings and free cash flow generation because of tepid demand from automakers, manufacturing and other steel consuming industries," said Chaubal.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 Lockdown: Pune Excise dept arrests 9, destroys 2,000 litres of illegal liquor

Pune Excise Department on Tuesday arrested nine people for supplying illegal homemade liquor amid lockdown in the city and destroyed at least 2,000 litres of liquor from their possession. During the lockdown, only emergency services are all...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 868 to 27,419 -authorities

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 868 to 27,419, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 122 new deaths.Total deaths in the country are at 2,945, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health said in its daily update. ...

UPDATE 1-"Mixed picture" in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off - WHO

The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday. The overall world outbreak, 90 perce...

Lockdown woes: Need haircut? Do it yourself or wait

A self haircut would have been beyond the skillset of most people but no longer is it so under the COVID-19 lockdown. Making a virtue out of necessity is coming true with many experimenting hairdressing on their own as saloons are out of bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020