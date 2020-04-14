Left Menu
PTI | Houston | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:24 IST
LyondellBasell Donates $1.3 Million to Combat Hunger During COVID-19 Pandemic

HOUSTON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced a $1.3 million donation to support the COVID-19 response efforts of the Global FoodBanking Network and United States local food banks. "Even in the best of times, hunger and food insecurity is a challenge. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this need even more severe as food banks around the world have experienced an increase in demand and a decline in food donations," said LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel. "In addition to the work our team is doing to supply materials that are used in medical applications, we wanted to help those who are finding it difficult to put food on the table by supporting these vitally important organizations." LyondellBasell's donation will support food banks in 17 countries and communities where the company has major operations.

"The pandemic has disrupted various facets of our lives and millions of people, many who have not needed relief before, are depending on our food banking organizations to keep food on the table," said Lisa Moon, President and CEO of The Global FoodBanking Network. "Our network of food banks all over the world is on the front lines of this international pandemic. LyondellBasell's support will help ease the strain food banks are currently feeling and help us reach more people facing hunger during this difficult time. " Donating funds to supply food for those in need is just one way LyondellBasell has responded during this pandemic. The company recently donated isopropyl alcohol to Huntsman for production of 5-tons of hand sanitizer to help protect health care workers treating COVID-19 patients. Additionally, LyondellBasell's materials are found in many applications critical to protecting and preserving health and safety such as medical devices, protective equipment, cleaning products, and various pharmaceutical applications. The company continues to supply its customers with a variety of materials including polypropylene resins, which are used to produce melt-blown fibers that provide filtration in facemasks; masterbatch products are used in breathable films for protective suits; and, polypropylene, ethylene oxide, and propylene oxide are used to make medical syringes, medical test kits, soaps, disinfectants, and many other products.

For information on LyondellBasell's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. About LyondellBasell LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies"  for the third-consecutive year.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562522/LyondellBasell_Advancing_Possible_Logo.jpg EDITORS NOTES: • As part of the donation to the Global FoodBanking Network, LyondellBasell will be supporting food banks in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Great Britain, China, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Thailand and The Netherlands. • Food banks in the following U.S. cities will also receive funds from this donation: Akron, Cincinnati, Clinton, Corpus Christi, Evansville, Geneva, Houston, Jackson (Tennessee), Lake Charles, Mansfield, Bay City, Morris, North Kingsville and Tuscola.

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

