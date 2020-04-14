Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volvo Cars India extends warranty on its cars till May 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:51 IST
Volvo Cars India extends warranty on its cars till May 31

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Volvo cars India on Tuesday said it has extended the warranty on its cars till May 31 to minimise the inconvenience caused to customers due to the ongoing lockdown across the country.  This will cover customers who had the warranty expiring during the lockdown period beginning March 22, 2020, up until May 3, 2020, Volvo Cars India said in a statement. The decision follows a series of steps taken by Volvo Cars India as part of its overall health and safety plan to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, it added.

Last month, the company had closed all dealerships and allowed work from home to protect its customers and employees against the pandemic. “We fully support the government's lockdown initiative in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, during the lockdown some of our customers may have faced warranty issues and we are happy to extend the warranty till May 31, 2020, for customers whose warranty ends between March 22 and May 3, 2020," Volvo Cars India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

The company is continuously assessing the situation and will take appropriate measures when required, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

United Kingdom hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 778 to 12,107

The COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 12,107 as of 1600 GMT on April 13, up by 778 on the day before, the health ministry said.302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive, the health mini...

No entry for devotees at Lord Venkateswara temple till May 3

The famous Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala will remain out of bounds for devotees till May 3 following the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD, which ...

That's the spirit! Japan hospitals find way to beat sanitiser shortage

Strong alcoholic drinks can be used when absolutely necessary instead of hand sanitiser in Japanese hospitals, authorities said, as supplies run dry as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Spirits with an alcohol proof of between 70 and 83...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains as banks, J&J kick off earnings

U.S. stock markets opened more than 1 higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season kicked off with JPMorgan and Johnson Johnson giving a first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreaks impact on corporate America.The Dow Jones Industrial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020