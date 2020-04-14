Vinati Organics to contribute Rs 1 cr to PM-CARES Fund

Speciality chemicals manufacturer Vinati Organics on Tuesday said it will contribute Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Vinati Organics Ltd (VOL) has also spent around Rs 40 lakh in providing food kits, ventilators and sanitizers, the company said in a release here. To offer immediate food relief and help affected people, VOL made the provision of a sustenance ration kit including groceries and toiletries, it added. VOL has tied up with the Rotary District Welfare Fund to identify potential beneficiaries and aid in transporting and distributing these kits to slums across Mumbai. The company has provided ventilators to speed up treatment for Covid-19 patients near its factory in Ratnagiri. It has also distributed sanitizers in Birwadi Grampanchayat of Raigad district and to villagers in the Asanpoi Grampanchayat and Kalij village in Mahad, Nadgaon, MIDC police station and the fire station. VOL has also distributed face masks to prevent the community spread of the virus. "Vulnerable communities and lower income populations have been severely hit with health and economic challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak

"These are hard times for them and as responsible citizens we need to assist them in having sustained access to food and other essential rations," VOL Founder and Executive Chairman Vinod Saraf said.

