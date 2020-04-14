Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber announces ‘Uber Essential’ to facilitate essential travel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:45 IST
Uber announces ‘Uber Essential’ to facilitate essential travel
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said the 'Essential' category on its platform is facilitating travel to locations like hospitals and pharmacies in Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. "With the full consent of authorities, this limited mobility solution has been providing efficient and reliable transportation for riders to essential service locations such as hospitals and pharmacies, as permitted and approved by local authorities," Uber said in a statement.

All riders on Uber Essential are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities, it added. With the implementation of the lockdown across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, the government has allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking and media to commute.

With the extension in the lockdown period, such services will be beneficial for people who need to travel to hospitals for checkups. "Through Uber Essential, we are selectively offering rides for essential services only to cater to crucial travel requirements in select cities. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we are leveraging our technology and network of driver-partners to enable citizens to access essential services, while simultaneously also helping authorities contain the spread of COVID-19," Uber India and South Asia Director-Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said.

Uber said 'Essential' driver-partners are being provided masks, gloves, sanitizers, and safety training. "They are also being issued curfew passes by local law enforcement authorities to ensure seamless movement to essential service locations," the statement said.

Uber Essential riders will receive reminders through in-app messages and emails about basic steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus. Riders in these cities can open the app to check the availability of UberEssential in their area and accessible locations nearby. The app, it said, has been designed to facilitate urgent travel needs to essential service areas only and has been live for the past few days.

Uber's rival Ola has a similar service - Ola Emergency - that is operational in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Nashik and Varanasi. The service, which is aimed at enabling medical trips that do not require an ambulance, will be expanded to other major cities soon, Ola had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Fnatic remain unbeaten at BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic extended their perfect start in BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition with a 2-0 win over CR on Tuesday. Unbeaten through their first four matches of the Dota 2 event, Fnatic swept winless CR 0-3 with victories in 57 and 25 minut...

India's civil aviation sector continues to ensure supply of medicines across country: Hardeep Singh Puri

Indias civil aviation sector continues to play a key role in ensuring the unhindered supply of medicines along with medical and essential cargo across the country, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. 407.40 ton...

Sterling rises to one-month highs versus dollar, euro

Sterling rose to one-month highs versus the dollar and euro on Tuesday, as signs that lockdown measures may be slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus strengthened currencies seen as riskier bets. The pound has benefited from improved r...

Donated meals make "huge difference", say UK coronavirus medics

Doctors and nurses dealing with the influx of coronavirus patients in a south London hospital said on Tuesday that the donated meals delivered to them daily made a big difference. A group of volunteers led by husband and wife Niall Barrett ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020