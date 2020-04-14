Left Menu
CEAT Tyres inks pact with three unions to sanitize trucks

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:15 IST
CEAT Tyres on Tuesday said it has partnered with three associations in transport business to sanitize trucks, delivering essential goods in Mumbai region. The company has inked agreement with All India Truck Worker's Association, Bombay Goods & Transport Association and Western Union LPG Association for the purpose.

These points include Nhavasheva, Mahul, Jasai and area around the airport, which are key entry/exit points of vehicles that bring goods to the city, the company said in a release. The drive, being carried out under the leadership of RPG Foundation, includes sanitization of the truck cabin, distribution of face masks, sanitizers and food packets to the drivers and cleaners, the release said.

The sanitization exercise is aimed at the safety and wellbeing of the drivers that could aid in containing potential cases of the novel coronavirus, it said. The plan is to cover 1,000 trucks by April 19, the release said, adding the exercise has been carried out on over 800-odd trucks so far. According to the release, CEAT has also initiated voluntary distribution of food packets across India to the needy people.

As part of this, it has distributed more than 68,500 food packets in Mumbai, Nashik, Chennai, Vadodara, Jaipur, and Jabalpur, the company said..

