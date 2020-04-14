Left Menu
Development News Edition

French court orders Amazon to suspend non-essential sales

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:47 IST
French court orders Amazon to suspend non-essential sales

A French court has ordered Amazon to stop selling, storing or delivering non-essential goods for the next month to protect its employees from the virus. The emergency ruling Tuesday requires Amazon to evaluate health risks at all its facilities nationwide and negotiate new safety measures with worker representatives, according to lawyers for unions that launched the legal proceedings.

The court stopped short of halting all Amazon activity, as unions had sought. Amazon must suspend its non-essential trade within 24 hours of Tuesday's ruling or face 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in fines per day, said lawyer Judith Krivine. Sales of food, medicine and hygiene supplies are still allowed.

Amazon did not immediately comment. The head of Amazon France, Frederic Duval, said last week that the company was doing everything it could to put in place safety measures. Unions hailed the ruling.

“It is a great victory for us,” said Tatiana Campagne of union SUD, which filed the legal complaint alongside environmental group Amis de la Terre. “We feel that the health of workers was taken into account.” Amazon dominates the online delivery market in France, and has seen demand explode in in the U.S. and around the world since virus confinement measures were imposed. France's lockdown began a month ago and is set to last at least until May 11. In New York last month, Amazon fired a worker who organized a walkout to demand greater virus protection, saying the employee himself flouted distancing rules and put others at risk.

The Seattle-based company said it has taken aggressive steps to protect its employees from the virus, including cleaning and distancing measures. Several walkouts and protests have drawn attention to fear and discontent among low-wage workers on the front lines of the pandemic, particularly those packing and delivering groceries and other essentials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Faith groups, AFL-CIO urge U.S., IMF, G20 to cancel debt for poor countries

The AFL-CIO union federation and nearly 80 other faith groups on Tuesday urged the U.S. government, the International Monetary Fund and G20 nations to cancel debt payments by developing countries so they could focus on fighting the coronavi...

Finalising mode of conducting exams in view of lockdown: JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday said it is in the process of finalizing the mode of conducting exams in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus. In a statement, the varsity said a consultative meeting was held among the vice-chan...

Toronto Defiant coach 'Fefe' retires

The Toronto Defiant announced Tuesday that Felix Fefe Munch is retiring as head coach of the Overwatch League team. Thank you for your leadership and guidance on the coaching team We wish you all the best in your future, the team posted on ...

Virus brings out the jackals in deserted Tel Aviv park

With the coronavirus keeping Israelis indoors, dozens of jackals have taken over a deserted park in Tel Aviv, scavenging for food in what is usually a playground for joggers and families. The normally timid animals wander freely among palm ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020