Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Takeover deal for Newcastle United edges closer

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:48 IST
Soccer-Takeover deal for Newcastle United edges closer

A possible takeover of Premier League side Newcastle United by a group fronted by British financier Amanda Staveley with Saudi Arabian backing appeared to be moving closer to completion on Tuesday. A 31-page charge agreement filed with Companies House and signed by Staveley for PCP Capital Partners and a lawyer for St James Holdings Ltd indicated a framework for a deal was being put in place.

There was no mention in it, however, of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) which has previously been reported as the prospective majority shareholder. Media reports stated the group will take an 80 percent shareholding should the deal go through. British billionaire Mike Ashley, who made his fortune from sportswear retailer Sports Direct (Frasers Group), has owned United since 2007.

Sky Sports television said the asking price was understood to have dropped to around 300 million pounds ($378.33 million) from a previous 340 million, with Ashley willing to structure payments. The reduction would reflect the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic that has halted most soccer worldwide.

Newcastle are one of three Premier League clubs to have furloughed staff. The north-east club has been on the market for several years and talks with Staveley's PCP have been going on behind the scenes for some time.

Newcastle United had no comment on the reports, with the Newcastle Chronicle reporting that Ashley was currently in Miami. Staveley could not be immediately contacted. Sky reported that the Saudis would hold 80% of the shares, while Staveley would take 10% and play a key role in the running of the club. The other 10% would be held by billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben.

Three years ago, PCP made an offer for a reported 250 million pounds but the talks broke down. In 2019, Newcastle United was rumoured to be on the brink of being bought by Abu Dhabi billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, but that deal did not go ahead either.

($1 = 0.7930 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defiant Mexican president challenges critics to vote him out early

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday proposed bringing forward a referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from 2022, challenging his opponents to accept the offer and vote him out of office. Critics of the leftist presi...

Cannes film festival difficult to hold 'in original form': organisers

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the worlds biggest annual celebration of cinema. Th...

UAE's Sharjah emirate halts public transport between cities

The emirate of Sharjah, part of the United Arab Emirates, will suspend public transport between cities as of Tuesday until further notice, the government media office said.The Roads and Transport Authority will also close al-Jubail bus stat...

Does Valorant match the hype?

Riot Games newest game, Valorant, has made a massive impact on the competitive gaming community, even before its official release. Much publicity and hype came from Twitch, where viewers had to watch hours of gameplay for a chance of gettin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020