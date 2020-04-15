Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 01:01 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries

Equity markets rallied globally and the dollar weakened on Tuesday as Chinese trade data defied expectations of a deep downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, igniting hopes that the global economy can march toward recovery, removing the safe-haven allure of the greenback. Oil prices fell more than 6% as investors doubted that record supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers would soon balance markets pummeled by the pandemic's blow to demand.

Gold soared nearly 2% and hit its highest price since late 2012 as investors piled in as a hedge against potential inflation and currency debasement resulting from the massive central bank and government stimulus measures around the globe. Data showed that China's exports fell only 6.6% in March from a year ago, far less than the expected 14% plunge. Imports fell 0.9% compared with expectations for a 9.5% drop.

Stocks rallied around the globe on the Chinese data and signs that sweeping lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus were working. Still, the World Health Organization warned the epidemic had not yet peaked. Spanish shares gained as much as 1.5% as some businesses reopened, but scrolled back to close up 0.5% as European stocks also pared gains of about the same.

The rally on Wall Street shows investors are not concerned about current results as the corporate earnings season gets under way but are focused on the long-term value of each company's franchise, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "Is it an all-clear signal?" said Ghriskey. "No, because I have difficulty in believing the market fully recovers until the timing of the economic recovery is visible, and we just don't know that timing."

Profits at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co plunged in the first quarter, as the banks on Tuesday offered the first glimpse of the pandemic's impact on corporate America. Their shares fell -2.9% and -4.5%. MSCI's All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, gained 2.37% and its emerging market stock index rose 1.62%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 502.98 points, or 2.15%, to 23,893.75. The S&P 500 gained 79.01 points, or 2.86%, to 2,840.64, and the Nasdaq Composite added 314.17 points, or 3.83%, to 8,506.60. Chinese shares gained, with the blue-chip index closing up 1.9%. Australian shares rose 1.9%, Japan's Nikkei 3.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.6%.

Oil prices remain more than 50% lower this year. Commitments to cut global output by about 19.5 million barrels a day, including voluntary cuts that will happen gradually in places like the United States, will not be enough to reduce the growing worldwide supply glut, analysts said.

Brent futures fell $2.14 to settle at $29.60 a barrel while U.S. crude slid $2.30 to settle at $20.11. The dollar index fell 0.496%, with the euro up 0.61% to $1.098. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.54% versus the greenback at 107.21 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.7504%. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4% at $1,768.90 an ounce after earlier hitting their highest level since February 2013 at $1,788.80. Spot gold jumped as much as 1.9% to $1,746.50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defiant Mexican president challenges critics to vote him out early

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday proposed bringing forward a referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from 2022, challenging his opponents to accept the offer and vote him out of office. Critics of the leftist presi...

Cannes film festival difficult to hold 'in original form': organisers

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the worlds biggest annual celebration of cinema. Th...

UAE's Sharjah emirate halts public transport between cities

The emirate of Sharjah, part of the United Arab Emirates, will suspend public transport between cities as of Tuesday until further notice, the government media office said.The Roads and Transport Authority will also close al-Jubail bus stat...

Does Valorant match the hype?

Riot Games newest game, Valorant, has made a massive impact on the competitive gaming community, even before its official release. Much publicity and hype came from Twitch, where viewers had to watch hours of gameplay for a chance of gettin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020