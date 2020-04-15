Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 05:15 IST
Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt

Boeing Co on Tuesday reported another 75 cancellations for its 737 MAX jetliner in March, as the coronavirus crisis worsened disruptions from the grounding of its best-selling jet. The U.S. planemaker posted a total of 150 MAX cancellations in March, including 75 previously reported from Irish leasing company Avolon. New cancellations came from buyers including 34 of 135 aircraft ordered by Brazil's GOL.

GOL confirmed the 34 cancelled planes and said it reached agreement with Boeing on "cash compensation and changes to future orders and associated payment schedules." "GOL remains fully committed to the 737 MAX as the core of its fleet and this agreement further enhances our successful long-term partnership with Boeing," said GOL chief executive Paulo Kakinoff in a statement. GOL now has 95 remaining firm orders for 737 MAX aircraft.

The cancellations come as Boeing seeks to untangle delivery commitments after halting output of the MAX in January, following delays in returning it to service. Boeing shares closed down 4.3% to $141.00, off $6.33.

Boeing, facing a 13-month-old freeze on deliveries of the MAX and now disruption to deliveries of larger planes due to the coronavirus epidemic, said it had delivered 50 planes in the first quarter, barely a third of the 149 seen a year earlier. That was the lowest since 1984 for the first quarter.

The company posted orders in March for 12 787 Dreamliners, one 767 freighter and 18 pre-MAX versions of the 737 for the P-8 maritime patrol program. For the first quarter, it posted 49 new orders, or a negative total of 147 after cancellations. After further accounting adjustments representing jets ordered in previous years but now unlikely to be delivered, Boeing's adjusted net orders sank to a negative 307 airplanes.

The pandemic has forced Boeing and European rival Airbus to cut production in the face of plunging demand, cash problems at airlines and logistical difficulties in delivering aircraft. Boeing remains in talks with regulators seeking approval to return the plane to service. Last week, Boeing said it was addressing two new software issues with the MAX flight control computer.

Major U.S. airlines, suffering an unprecedented downturn in demand due to the coronavirus, on Wednesday said they agreed in principle on the terms of $25 billion U.S. government payroll aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministry

Panama registered 102 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the countrys total to 3,574 cases, the health ministry said.Officials also confirmed one more death, raising Panamas death toll from the coronavirus to 95. ...

US: Democratic bills call for racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation to compel federal health officials to post data daily that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity. The lawmakers say the demographic data is needed to address any d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seen retreating from 1-month high as investors reconsider risk

Asian shares looked set to pull back from a one-month high on Tuesday, as warnings of a deep recession dampened investor optimism that the slowing spread of the coronavirus could allow businesses to re-open. E-Mini futures for the SP 500 fe...

Sports-Starved sports fans to get feast of competitive eating

While many Americans self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis have found comfort in frequent trips to the refrigerator, the pros are ready to make those who have overindulged feel better about themselves when they compete in a tournamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020