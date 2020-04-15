China, HK stocks drop as gloomy Q1 outlook offsets lending rate cut

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as investor worries over an expected sharp drop in Beijing's first-quarter economic growth offset a brief boost from a widely expected cut to medium-term lending rates. ** China's central bank on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) for financial institutions by 20 basis points to 2.95%, a record low, in an attempt to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis. More easing is widely expected to help struggling companies get back on their feet. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.15% at 2,823.16 points. The index briefly traded in positive territory after the MLF rate cut. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.28%, with its financial sector sub-index dropping 0.54%, the consumer staples sector lost 0.41%, the real estate index slipped 1.39% and the healthcare sub-index fell 0.85%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong dropped 0.09% to 9,838.69, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.09% at 24,412.98. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.32% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.69%. ** China reported fewer coronavirus cases on Wednesday but an increasing number of local transmissions in its far northeast bordering Russia remained a concern for authorities.

** Analysts widely expect data on Friday to show China suffered a deep first-quarter economic contraction as the country enforced strict lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The focus is now turning to how much of recovery can be expected in the coming quarters if the global economy is sinking into recession. ** The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that the global economy in 2020 will be on track for its sharpest downturn since the 1930s. It reduced its outlook for China's economic growth this year to 1.2% from 6% in its January forecast. ** Trading in a seven-year bond sold by the struggling HNA Group was suspended on Wednesday morning after the company apologized to investors for a rushed bondholder meeting a day earlier in which it sought extension of its debt. Hainan Airlines was trading 0.64% lower at midday. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Yongyue Science & Technology Co Ltd, down 8.217%, followed by Wuxi Shangji Automation Co Ltd, losing 7.057% and MeiDu Energy Corp, down by 6.299%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.19%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.04%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.054 per U.S. dollar, 0.12% weaker than the previous close of 7.0452.

