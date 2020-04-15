Left Menu
SMS India Pvt Ltd, Gurugram (SMS group Germany subsidiary), a leading plant supplier to the metallurgical industry and Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) have joined hands and designed a community level CSR project for fostering awareness for COVID-19 and aiding the marginalized section of the society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:57 IST
SMS India and Fiinovation partner for COVID-19 relief project in Odisha
Fiinovation. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SMS India Pvt Ltd, Gurugram (SMS group Germany subsidiary), a leading plant supplier to the metallurgical industry and Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) have joined hands and designed a community level CSR project for fostering awareness for COVID-19 and aiding the marginalized section of the society. The project will be implemented in the Khordah district of Odisha and aims to benefit around 2500 households of the area. The intervention endeavors' to foster awareness for COVID-19 and aid the vulnerable and destitute with essential supplies to enable them to cope up with the deadly pandemic and its repercussions.

Kalinga Kusum Foundation, a non-profit organization that has been actively working in the Odisha state and addressing challenges related to education and legal empowerment in communities, will be managing and supervising the on-ground implementation of the project. The intervention will target the Chacherabasani, Podasahi, Mukundaprasad and Jemadei villages of the Khordah district and will facilitate distribution of essential supplies to aid the financially weak population. Various temporary distribution centres will be set up in these villages for provisioning pre-packaged food rations.

The primary aim of the intervention is to spread awareness among the target beneficiaries about various preventive measures that can keep them safe from the virus. Various awareness drives in alignment with the information and advisory guidelines released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) will be organized to educate the beneficiaries about proper hand washing techniques and personal hygiene practices.

Also, essentials like umbrellas, water bottles, sanitizers and masks will be distributed among the local policemen to keep them safe from contracting the virus. "The intervention is an opportunity for us to enable our resources to empower the community. These are definitely trying times and this exigency further strengthens our resolve to work for the welfare of the society", said Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation.

Fiinovation believes in and is committed towards the welfare of the community and tirelessly works to achieve it. Over the years, Fiinovation has forged partnerships with corporations and civil society organizations. While the nation witnessss lockdown, Fiinovation has engaged with its implementation partners spread widely across the nation, strategized and designed community level interventions.

These interventions not only aid the marginalised and vulnerable section of the society but also empowers them to face the threat posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

