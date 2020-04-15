Connecting heartfully in a time of social distancing: A LIFEcast by Daaji

Left Menu
Today's world seems to be filled with uncertainty, isolation, and panic. It is a critical time for the world to grapple with coronavirus spread and everyone needs to play a key role in stopping it from spreading as well as to make best use of this time to become a better version of themselves.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] April 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Today's world seems to be filled with uncertainty, isolation, and panic. It is a critical time for the world to grapple with coronavirus spread and everyone needs to play a key role in stopping it from spreading as well as to make best use of this time to become a better version of themselves. There may not be a magic wand, but there are methods to support everyone during this situation. Daaji, the guide of Heartfulness, has encouraged all of us to learn to live in the moment, with the highest approach possible.

As a silent changemaker, he has shared these methods through a special international LIFEcast video. Daaji's simple practices and tips are designed to support every person generally, and to help them manage the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The session also includes a guided meditation. This is an opportunity for the world to come together in the spirit of unity and love, to build human connection in the time of physical distancing, and a hopeful way forward in the face of crisis.

The LIFEcast video is already popular on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6gQw3wGo_cw In order to receive further information like the practices of Heartfulness Meditation with the help of the free guided masterclass, sign up here: https://heartfulness.org/en/lifecast/

