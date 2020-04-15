Left Menu
L&T Construction's rapid transit system to connect Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured two contracts to build a regional rapid transit system (RRTS) infrastructure from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:07 IST
The project will have a high-speed, high-capacity rail system on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor. Image Credit: ANI

The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured two contracts to build a regional rapid transit system (RRTS) infrastructure from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Uttar Pradesh. The scope of the project is to execute a new, dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity rail system in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor. L&T describes a significant project with a value ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore.

RRTS is distinct from metro transit systems as it caters to passengers travelling relatively longer distances with fewer stops and at a higher speed. The design speed for the project is 180 kmph with an average operational speed of 100 kmph. The two contracts for RRTS have been secured for packages starting from Duhai to Modi Nagar and from Modi Nagar to Shatabdi Nagar for about 32 km viaduct including seven elevated stations.

"We are delighted to have been entrusted with the responsibility to develop this unique project, a first-of-its-kind for India which is a reaffirmation of our proven capability to build faster and reliable mass transit systems that are in sync with our strategic goal of aiding rapid transportation infrastructure development," said S V Desai, Senior Vice-President and Head of Heavy Civil Infrastructure at L&T Construction. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. (ANI)

