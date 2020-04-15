Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:43 IST
RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on April 13, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 257,815.14 3.22 0.01-5.00 I. Call Money 11,300.54 4.26 2.40-5.00 II. Triparty Repo 171,255.10 3.20 2.00-4.02 III. Market Repo 75,259.50 3.10 0.01-4.25 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 -- --- B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 76.80 4.03 3.15-5.00 II. Term Money@@ 1,127.10 - 4.25-5.20 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 300.00 4.65 4.65-4.65 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 2,130.00 5.03 5.00-5.15 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Mon, 13/04/2020 2 Wed, 15/04/2020 689,655.00 4.00 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 13/04/2020 2 Wed, 15/04/2020 1,576.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -688,079.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,647.44 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*205,805.44 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -482,273.56 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 13/04/2020 416,448.35 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 24/04/2020 416,366.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 13/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 27/03/2020 256,578.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar held back on virus hopes, yuan down after rate cut

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as investors cautiously stepped into riskier currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump edged toward rolling back some restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The greenback also...

Top China official to HK urges national security law "as soon as possible"

Chinas most senior official in Hong Kong said on Wednesday the city should work to introduce national security legislation as soon as possible as violent protests last year had undermined its rule of law, prosperity and stability.Luo Huinin...

IMF board approves emergency support for Burkina Faso, Niger - statements

The International Monetary Funds IMF Executive Board has approved support for Burkina Faso and Niger under its Rapid Credit Facility to help the West African nations confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said.In statements ...

Extension of non-immigrant visa holders in US on case-by-case basis: USCIS

The extension of non-immigrant visa holders in the US, including those from India, facing difficulties as a direct result of the COVID-19 national emergency might be provided special consideration or expedited processing on a case-by-case b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020