RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on April 13, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 257,815.14 3.22 0.01-5.00 I. Call Money 11,300.54 4.26 2.40-5.00 II. Triparty Repo 171,255.10 3.20 2.00-4.02 III. Market Repo 75,259.50 3.10 0.01-4.25 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 -- --- B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 76.80 4.03 3.15-5.00 II. Term Money@@ 1,127.10 - 4.25-5.20 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 300.00 4.65 4.65-4.65 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 2,130.00 5.03 5.00-5.15 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Mon, 13/04/2020 2 Wed, 15/04/2020 689,655.00 4.00 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 13/04/2020 2 Wed, 15/04/2020 1,576.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -688,079.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,647.44 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*205,805.44 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -482,273.56 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 13/04/2020 416,448.35 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 24/04/2020 416,366.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 13/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 27/03/2020 256,578.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

