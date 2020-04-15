Left Menu
Thailand extends international flight ban

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:49 IST
Thailand has extended through April 30 a ban on international passenger flights landing in the country as part of its effort to control the spread of COVID-19. The ban was initially ordered April 4 after chaos broke out at Bangkok's international airport when more than 100 returning Thai citizens reportedly refused to abide by regulations requiring them to go directly to state-run quarantine centers. The original three-day ban has already been extended once.

Thai authorities even before the airport incident had announced that the return of Thais from abroad would have to be delayed because there were not enough facilities to properly monitor and quarantine them. Strict regulations requiring prior certification from foreigners that they do not have the coronavirus have effectively banned the entry of most foreign visitors.

Exceptions to the ban renewal announced Wednesday by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand include state or military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings without disembarkation, humanitarian, medical or relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights. All who do enter are subject to health crisis regulations, including a 14-day state quarantine. Thailand has a huge tourism industry and last year welcomed about 40 million visitors.

There were 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,643. Two more deaths were announced, bringing the total to 43, while 1,497 infected people have recovered.(AP) AMS AMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

