Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling slips from 1-month highs on broadly resurgent dollar

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:15 IST
Sterling slips from 1-month highs on broadly resurgent dollar

The pound slipped on Wednesday, falling back from its monthly highs against the dollar and euro, after a dire global economic forecast from the International Monetary Fund diminished risk appetite broadly, boosting the dollar. The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020 in a coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the IMF said.

"It is not (yet) clear whether economies will recover quickly or whether it might take longer than assumed so that we are more likely to see an L-shaped recovery as standard," said Antje Praefcke, an analyst at Commerzbank. A weakening global economy enhances the safe-haven appeal of the U.S. dollar as it is the major currency in global trade and the predominant medium of exchange in world markets.

Versus a broadly firmer dollar, the pound was down as much as 0.9%, at $1.2514, erasing Tuesday's gains. Against the euro, it fell to 87.38 pence per euro. The pound has benefited from improved risk sentiment this month as some countries consider reopening their economies, even as experts warn Britain may be on course to become the worst-affected country in Europe. It reached $1.26 in afternoon trading on Tuesday, its highest since March 13.

But this optimism diminished on Wednesday, overtaken by fears about the toll on the global economy. On Tuesday, Britain's budget forecasters said that the country's economy could shrink as much as 13% this year due to the government's coronavirus shutdown, its deepest recession in three centuries, with public borrowing set to surge to a post-World War Two high.

MUFG's Derek Halpenny said that whether financial markets can absorb the economic downturn without going into turmoil depends on lockdowns easing in time for a strong rebound in the third quarter this year. "More needs to be done on testing, in particular in the U.S. and the UK in order to reverse lockdowns during May," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

41 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 1,046

Rajasthan recorded 41 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the states tally to 1,046, an official said. The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state.As many as 41 new cases have come up today -- 23 in Jaipur and seven...

COVID-19 patient commits suicide at civic hospital in Mumbai

A 29-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, allegedly committed suicide at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day, when the woman alleged...

UV LEDs to disinfect surfaces against coronavirus: Study

Ultraviolet LEDs can decontaminate surfaces that have come in contact with the novel coronavirus, according to a study that explains how the light can lead to better ways of reducing transmission of the virus. According to the study, publis...

British Indian entrepreneur heads up new Liberty Steel board

British Indian entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta on Wednesday took charge of a newly-revamped board of directors and global leadership team of the Liberty Steel Group, setting a goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2030. The group, based i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020