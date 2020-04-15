Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikram Solar bags 300 MW project worth Rs 1,750 cr from NTPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:18 IST
Vikram Solar bags 300 MW project worth Rs 1,750 cr from NTPC

Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Wednesday said it has been awarded a 300 MW project worth Rs 1,750 crore from NTPC

The project was secured by the company in a reverse bidding auction, and the solar plant will be spread across 1,500 acres of land in Rajasthan. The project is expected to be complete in 18 months, a statement by Vikram Solar said. “Vikram Solar has had a long standing business relation with NTPC. Previously, we have executed 50 MW solar plant project in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh and 130 MW solar project in Bhadla, Rajasthan for NTPC," said Venkat Muvvala, Head of EPC and O&M, Vikram Solar.  Vikram Solar is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions

Its annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW. The company’s products comply with the international standards of quality, reliability and performance, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

'As long as necessary': Coronavirus holdout Palau opts for self-isolation

The Pacific island nation of Palau is one of the worlds last countries still free of the coronavirus, and its doing all it can to stay that way.As the contagion closes in and outbreaks grow in surrounding nations, President Tommy Remengesau...

FOREX-Dollar gains as global economy braces for further virus fallout

The dollar rebounded on Wednesday amid growing concerns that the damage to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic will be long and protracted, boosting the safe-haven appeal of the greenback. A fall in oil prices on expectations t...

41 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 1,046

Rajasthan recorded 41 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the states tally to 1,046, an official said. The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state.As many as 41 new cases have come up today -- 23 in Jaipur and seven...

COVID-19 patient commits suicide at civic hospital in Mumbai

A 29-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, allegedly committed suicide at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day, when the woman alleged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020