Supreme Industries pledges Rs 8 cr for coronavirus relief work

Plastics and plastics products major Supreme Industries on Wednesday pledged Rs 8 crore for coronavirus pandemic relief work. The company and members of promoter group have contributed an aggregate amount of Rs 4 crore to PM CARES Fund, Supreme Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Similary, they have also pledged Rs 4 crore to various state government relief fund ot Chief Minister Relief funds, it added. The step is aimed to to facilitate the cause of relief work pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

"The Supreme Industries Ltd believes that fight against the coronavirus requires collective efforts from all and one in the country and is committed to support the government to combat the spread of this disease in all possible manners," the company said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

