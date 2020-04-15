Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Communications board approves plan to raise up to Rs 650 crore

The board of directors at Tata Communications on Wednesday approved fundraising of Rs 500 crore via private placement of rated, secured, listed, redeemable and non-redeemable debentures (NCDs).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:05 IST
Tata Communications board approves plan to raise up to Rs 650 crore
The company's network reaches over 200 countries and territories. Image Credit: ANI

The board of directors at Tata Communications on Wednesday approved fundraising of Rs 500 crore via private placement of rated, secured, listed, redeemable and non-redeemable debentures (NCDs). Along with this, the company will also consider raising Rs 150 crore via greenshoe option. A greenshoe is a clause contained in the underwriting agreement of an initial public offering (IPO) that allows underwriters to buy up to an additional 15 per cent of company shares at the offering price.

Last week, East Bridge Capital Master Fund and the University of Notre Dame reportedly acquired a stake in the telecom company via bulk deals. They picked up 44 lakh and over 15 lakh shares in Tata Communications respectively. Reports said the shares were purchased at a price of Rs 235 per share with total deal value standing at Rs 138.69 crore. In a separate transaction, fund manager Fidelity offloaded more than 78 lakh shares worth over Rs 185 crore of Tata Communications Ltd via open market transactions.

A part of Tata Group, Tata Communications is an Indian telecommunications company headquartered in Pune which provides network services and software-defined network platforms such as ethernet, SD-WAN, content-delivery network, internet and multiprotocol label switching as well as private line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

As coronavirus empties streets, speeders hit the gas

Empty roads in the United States and Europe are tempting drivers to go out and shift into high gear.From Los Angeles to New York, London and Berlin, coronavirus lockdowns have drained traffic from normally crowded roads. That has opened spa...

Temperature checks, protective suits: Argentine grains sector braces for 1st coronavirus case

Argentina is braced for the first case of coronavirus to be confirmed among the thousands of port workers and grains handlers involved in the countrys key agricultural export sector, local industry officials said.Argentina is the worlds No....

Anxious Argentines, in coronavirus lockdown, bring therapy couch back home

Argentines, therapy-mad at the best of times, are finding ways to bring their shrinks into their homes via phone calls and conferencing apps like Zoom as they grapple with anxiety amid a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of t...

INTERVIEW-Cycling-Staging the Tour in 2020 vital for the sport, says race director

Staging the Tour de France this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic was vital for road cycling, the races director Christian Prudhomme said on Wednesday.The sports governing International Cycling Union UCI said the Tour, initially d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020