Lockdown extension: AIMTC seeks proper implementation of revised guidelines for truckers, labourers' relief

Transporters' body AIMTC has welcomed the revised guidelines for enforcing the lockdown extension, saying if implemented properly they will take some pressure off the sector and ensure safe return of stranded truck drivers. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the umbrella body of transporters that represent about 95 lakh truckers and entities, however, expressed concerns over loss of livelihoods for truckers, loaders and drivers in view of lockdown extension.

Apprehending challenges in movement of stranded drivers in view of no public transport in place, the truckers' apex body has sought government intervention in ensuring safe return of drivers. It has also demanded that revised guidelines by the government concerning the transport fraternity must reach to authorities at district and other lower levels for a better clarity.

Fearing that extension of lockdown may further worsen the plight of about one crore truckers, the AIMTC has already expressed apprehensions over livelihood losses citing example of how a Maharashtra PSU was rescinding work contracts and rendering hundreds of poor truckers jobless. "The staff, drivers and labour movement is still under question as no public transport system is in place and there is no clarity on opening of booking offices, godowns, factories and warehouses. Unless the clarity is not there the loaded goods can not be unloaded or goods cannot be booked," AIMTC National President Kultaran Singh Atwal told PTI.

Welcoming the fresh guidelines, Atwal said if implemented properly they will allow the movement of all goods carriers which in turn will ease some pressure on the sector, especially for those whose vehicles are loaded with non-essential goods or are stranded elsewhere. Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union home ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting opening of public places till May 3.

Highway 'dhaba', truck repairing shops, call centres for govt activities, the guidelines said, will remain open from April 20. AIMTC said: "The exact import of the guidelines should reach every authority at district / taluk / tehsil level so that there is smooth movement of the goods vehicles," and added that partial opening of the sectors will not spur demand or consumption.

Weak economic activity will lead to low demand in the road transport sector and hence high rate of idling of vehicles and collateral pressure on the operators will result, it said. "The toll, insurance, statutory taxes and fees (both central and state) are still a big concern for the transport operators across all segments, who do not have money, whatever they had is being used to pay for the establishment costs, salaries of staff etc," it said and added the non-availability of the finance still remains a big challenge for the road transport fraternity of India.

It demanded that soft loans at lower rate of interest, at par with international level, should be worked out for the road transport sector at the earliest so that there is no scarcity of working capital finance. "The minimum rescue and relief package submitted by AIMTC must be considered by the government in right earnest to help smooth sail of the supply chain," Atwal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3, and proposed certain relaxations after April 20 in places with no hotspots as also which have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot. The drivers who are behind the wheels on date carrying essential or non-essential supplies or empty vehicles must be supported to reach their destination without any hassles, he said, adding "our drivers and co-workers ensure essential supply chain continuity are also corona warriors !!! They need motivation, inspiration and social security." The AIMTC in a white paper to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier had demanded Rs 15,000 for each driver per month besides insurance cover.

Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) official SP Singh said it is expected of the Centre and the state governments to find ways and means to bring truck drivers back to wheels from their villages. Otherwise any relaxation from April 20 may not help, if logistics mobility by road transport is not in readiness in next 4-6 days, Singh said.

