COVID-19 testing begins at SAIL's Rourkela plant in Odisha: Pradhan

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has set up a COVID-19 testing lab at its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha. The lab, set up at RSP's Ispat General Hospital (IGH), became operational from Wednesday.

"SAIL has started COVID-19 testing lab lab at Rourkela. It will strengthen the state's as well as India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic," Pradhan said. While all the major equipment for the testing facility have been provided by the Government of Odisha, the infrastructure has been provided by SAIL-RSP.

SAIL stated that doctors and paramedics of IGH trained at RMRC and AIIMS in Bhubaneswar will carry out the testing..

