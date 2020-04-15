BMW Group India Pledges its Commitment Towards Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic

Gurgaon, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Participation in creation of isolation ward at Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu near BMW Group Plant Chennai. • Critical care equipment and services for medical facilities.

• Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel. • Nutrition for economically marginalised families will be funded as part of the initiative.

• Employees further strengthen the efforts through voluntarily contribution. BMW Group India has pledged INR 3 crore in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic. Associations with government and non-government organisations have been initiated for on-ground implementation in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Employees of BMW Group India, BMW Group Plant Chennai and BMW India Financial Services voluntarily contributed towards the cause.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and business. Responsible action and sincere efforts are immensely crucial for minimising impact on human life, providing immediate relief to the underprivileged and reinforcing those engaged at the frontline of this crisis. The most important need of the hour is to flatten the curve and ensure social distancing. It is a top priority and responsibility that we are taking very seriously. At the BMW Group, we have a strong culture and value system which has always stood the test of time. The resolve and commitment of our employees and dealer partners across India to fight this unprecedented threat to mankind is strong and undeterred. We will remain resilient and responsive.” In Chengalpattu, near Plant Chennai, BMW Group India will participate in creation of an isolation ward for patients at the Government General Hospital. Critical care equipment and services will be provided for medical facilities in Delhi NCR and Chennai.

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) will be provided for frontline medical personnel in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Nutrition for the economically marginalised families around Plant Chennai and Delhi NCR will be funded as part of the initiative.

‘Work from home’ at BMW Group India. For well-being of employees in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home has been implemented across BMW Group offices in India. The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services are working from home since 23 March 2020 until 3 May 2020. Local production at BMW Group Plant Chennai has accordingly been stopped till 3 May 2020. Essential services such as security, facility management and health centre continue to operate. Business continuity is being ensured across all functions while adhering to all government directives and necessary safety measures. Across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships in India, staff are working from home to offer services to customers. Aftersales and breakdown services staff are operating as per the local government directives and are functional with limitations. All showrooms are presently closed and will reopen as per government advisory.

