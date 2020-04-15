Left Menu
US STOCKS-Wall St set to slump after gloomy economic data, bank earnings

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:49 IST
Wall Street's main indexes were set to slide at the open on Wednesday, as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent credence to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s.

U.S. retail sales plunged 8.7% in March, setting up consumer spending for its worst decline in decades, while a separate survey showed manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in April to its lowest in the series' history. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc fell between 3.8% and 4.1% before the bell as they joined JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co in setting aside billions to cover potential loan losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Investors need a strong stomach to stick with stocks through some bad earnings reports in the coming days, weeks and months," said David Trainer, chief executive officer of investment research firm New Constructs in Nashville, Tennessee. "Earnings and coronavirus are tightly intertwined and the more progress there is on coronavirus, the sooner economic activity resumes and earnings rebound."

Analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 firms to slide 12.3% in the first quarter, while the International Monetary Fund has predicted the global economy would shrink 3% in 2020, its sharpest downturn since the Great Depression. The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed about 30% from its March trough, lifted by a raft of U.S. monetary and fiscal stimulus and on early signs that coronavirus cases were peaking in some hotspots, but the index is still down about 16% from its record high.

The index jumped 3% on Tuesday on hopes the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns. However, hotspot New York later sharply raised its official virus death toll to more than 10,000. "Overall it feels like we're pricing in closer to a 'V-shaped' recovery at the moment, but it's clearly difficult to disentangle the impact that the extraordinary support from the authorities is having," said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

J.C. Penney Co Inc slumped 15.7% as sources said the retailer was exploring filing for bankruptcy protection after the virus outbreak upended its turnaround plans. UnitedHealth Group Inc, the biggest U.S. health insurer, reported a fall in quarterly profit, but its shares rose 1% in premarket trading as it maintained its 2020 profit outlook at a time when major companies have withdrawn forecasts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp slipped more than 3% as oil prices tumbled after reports suggested persistent oversupply and collapsing global demand. At 9:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 617 points, or 2.58%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 84.25 points, or 2.96% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 180.25 points, or 2.07%.

In a bright spot, carriers American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc jumped between 5.7% and 4.5% as the U.S. Treasury Department said major passenger airlines had agreed in principle to a $25 billion rescue package.

