OPPLE installs flicker-free lights at Tata Cancer Hospital, Varanasi

The Shanghai-based lighting company, OPPLE, has achieved a unique feat by completing the lighting in a record time of ten months at the Tata Cancer Hospital at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:35 IST
Doctors at Tata Cancer hospital trust OPPLE lighting during the surgery of patients. Image Credit: ANI

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Shanghai-based lighting company, OPPLE, has achieved a unique feat by completing the lighting in a record time of ten months at the Tata Cancer Hospital at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The LED giant has installed eye-friendly flicker-free lights for the patients at the Cancer hospital. The lights are suitable for the normal human eyes whereas considered best for the patients. Flickering lights have adverse effects on the accommodation of eyes.

The lighting company, OPPLE, has designed a wide-range series of such lights in order to give users a comfortable lighting experience. OPPLE used 'Slim downlight', 'HJ Grid Spot', 'Bulkhead', '2x2 panels' and other fittings to light the entire premise of the hospital. "This complete project has been executed in mission-mode and the shortest possible time. To light, a nine-storied building, spread over a wide area of 5.86 lakh sq feet, in just ten months was a herculean task, but our team of highly trained professionals, technicians and engineers made this possible in record time," said Rambo Zhang, Head, OPPLE India.

"Under the tight deadline, we completed lighting design with the help of a team of architects from Edifice and Clancy-Global. The main aim and challenge was to provide flicker-free, uniform and soothing lights for the patients," he added. This Cancer hospital, named after noted educational reformer and educationist Mahamana Pundit Madan Mohan Malviya, was inaugurated by the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

It is to be noted that this project of 352 beds hospitals was executed by Tata Trusts. Significantly, Varanasi is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Shri Narendra Modi. This is the largest Cancer Care hospital built in the least time by any philanthropic organization. It is the one-of-its-kind cancer hospital in the country that provides high quality and affordable cancer care at Varanasi.

"During the installation, there were concerns among the staffs and other members of the hospital whether the lighting will be sufficient or not but as soon as the completed, there was a sigh of relief among everyone. It was a noble cause, we couldn't afford loose ends. We see the staffs and all the other members working with ease inside their chambers and cabins," said Zhang. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

