Bharti Airtel surpasses HDFC to become fifth most valued firm by m-cap  

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has surpassed HDFC to become the country's fifth most valued firm in terms of market valuation. At close of trade on Wednesday, Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 2,78,206.15 crore, Rs 1,987.86 crore more than that of HDFC's valuation of Rs 2,76,218.29 crore on the BSE.

Shares of Bharti Airtel had gained in the last two trades, but closed on a marginally lower note on Wednesday, down 0.35 per cent at Rs 509.95. Mortgage lender HDFC's shares fell 3.61 per cent to close at Rs 1,594.75.

RIL is the country's most valued firm with a valuation of Rs 7,29,050.55 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 6,50,832.37 crore), HUL (Rs 5,38,992.08 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,73,454.37 crore) and Bharti Airtel. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.

