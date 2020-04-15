Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiaFirst Life Insurance retail APE grows 25 pc to Rs 850 cr in FY20

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:32 IST
IndiaFirst Life Insurance retail APE grows 25 pc to Rs 850 cr in FY20

Private life insurer IndiaFirst Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has reported a 25 per cent growth in individual annual premium equivalent (APE) to Rs 850 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020.   The company had reported a retail APE of Rs 681 crore in FY19. APE is an insurance sector metric for annual premiums.    "Given the uncertainty of the present times and the challenging macro-environment, we have successfully closed this financial year with a 25 per cent year-on-year growth in individual APE," the company's Deputy CEO Rushabh Gandhi said in a release.         The renewal premium income stood at Rs 1,494 crore, as against Rs 1,140 crore in FY19. Total new business APE grew by 19 per cent to Rs 1,141 crore as compared to Rs 961 crore. Its claim settlement ratio stood at  98.56 per cent and the company paid claims in excess of Rs 346.82 crore in FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul demands emergency ration cards for those facing shortage of foodgrains

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. In a tweet, he said lakhs of people are not able t...

AP HC sets aside 2 G.O.s to convert classes 1 to 6 in all schools to English medium

Amaravati, Apr 15 PTI The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday set aside two Government Orders that were issued to convert classes 1 to 6 in all schools to English medium of instruction from the 2020-21 academic year, saying they were aga...

HC worried over reports of Ranchi Covid 'epicentre' residents moving to other places

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over media reports saying people living in Covid-19 epicentre areas of Ranchi are moving to other localities despite the lockdown being in force. Taking suo motu cognizance of the repo...

One person tests positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, total cases 18

Ladakh reported one positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 18, officials said. However, only five cases are still active as the rest of the 13 patients have been discharged after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020