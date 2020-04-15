Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, crude plunge on economic data, oil oversupply

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:44 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, crude plunge on economic data, oil oversupply

A double whammy of economic data showing the U.S. economy in a deep downturn and reports of persistent crude oil oversupply and collapsing demand slammed global markets on Wednesday as vivid reminders of the damage from coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Oil prices sank after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a 29-million-barrel per day dive in April crude demand to levels not seen in 25 years and said no output cut could fully offset the near-term decline facing the market. Shares on Wall Street followed European stocks lower as a raft of dour earnings from U.S. banks and a slide in listed oil heavyweights in London and Paris due to the outlook for crude prices pushed major stock indexes lower.

Uncertainty still prevails in markets as it's not clear when economies are going to come out of the pandemic-driven slowdown, said Candice Bangsund, a global asset allocation strategist at Fiera Capital in Montreal. "Our premise has been that uncertainty and near-term market gyrations are going to continue until we get more clarity on the status of the outbreak," Bangsund said. "Until the virus peaks globally, there's little visibility in that regard."

U.S. retail sales plunged 8.7% last month, the biggest decline since the government started tracking the series in 1992, while manufacturing output dropped by the most in just over 74 years in March. The retail sales data set U.S. consumer spending up for its worst decline in four decades.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 2.46% and emerging market stocks lost 1.15%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 614.79 points, or 2.57%, to 23,334.97. The S&P 500 lost 76.05 points, or 2.67%, to 2,770.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162.68 points, or 1.91%, to 8,353.06.

Bank of America fell 6.3% and Citigroup Inc lost 3.9%, leading the banking subsector to slip 5.5%. In Europe, oil companies Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc all sank, pushing the European energy index down 6.9%.

U.S. crude fell 3.08% to $19.49 per barrel and Brent was at $27.48, down 7.16%. U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board as risk aversion flared up again. U.S. two-year yields dropped below 0.2% for the first time in three years.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 35/32 in price to push their yield down to 0.6411%. The dollar firmed as investors fled risk assets for safe havens. The U.S. dollar index, which had fallen in the four previous trading days, rose as high as 99.98.

The dollar index rose 0.736%, with the euro down 0.63% to $1.091. The Japanese yen weakened 0.20% versus the greenback at 107.45 per dollar. China earlier moved again to cushion its economy, cutting a key medium-term interest rate to record lows and paving the way for a similar reduction in benchmark loan rates, while reducing the amount banks must hold as reserves.

Those moves are injecting a combined $43 billion into the world's second-largest economy, but they failed to boost global shares. MSCI's All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was down 0.6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

23 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the States count of virus-infected cases to 525, said the Health Department. With three new deaths, the total number of fatalities in the State has reached 14. A...

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions to be eased in some sectors from Apr 20 to open up economy; spitting to be a punishable offence

Agriculture, construction, Information Technology and industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas are among some sectors where the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions will be lifted with safeguards from April 20 in a bid to kickstart...

Rahul demands emergency ration cards for those facing shortage of foodgrains

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. In a tweet, he said lakhs of people are not able t...

AP HC sets aside 2 G.O.s to convert classes 1 to 6 in all schools to English medium

Amaravati, Apr 15 PTI The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday set aside two Government Orders that were issued to convert classes 1 to 6 in all schools to English medium of instruction from the 2020-21 academic year, saying they were aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020