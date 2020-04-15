Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares halt five-day rally as earnings underscore coronavirus hit

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:58 IST
European shares halt five-day rally as earnings underscore coronavirus hit

European shares closed firmly in the red on Wednesday, ending a five-day rally as the first batch of earnings reports underlined the business damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while energy stocks sank on worries of a plunge in oil demand.

Declines for Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc sent the European energy index to its lowest point this month as oil prices were hit by forecasts of global demand crumbling to its worst levels in a quarter of a century. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 3.3%, after having risen almost 8% since April 6 on early signs the health crisis was ebbing and on hopes that sweeping lockdown measures would soon be lifted.

The benchmark index has recovered about 22% since hitting an eight-year low in March, but is still down almost 26% from a record high hit in mid-February, and analysts warned an uptick in coronavirus cases could spark another sell-off. "Much of the ground that European equities have made since mid-March was fuelled by rescue schemes and, more recently, the levelling-off of the rate of infections, but traders are facing up to the prospect of a painful economic downturn," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

U.S. majors JPMorgan Chase & Co and Johnson and Johnson kicked off the first-quarter earnings season on Tuesday with glum forecasts for 2020 as the pandemic crushed business activity and erased liquidity. ASML Holding NV, a key European supplier to chipmakers such as Samsung and Intel, fell 3.2% after reporting worse-than-expected earnings on Wednesday.

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom shed 4.9% after saying it expected negative free cash flow this year and lower revenue from its automotive and consumer businesses. Overall, analysts expect earnings for STOXX 600 firms to slide 22% in the first quarter and 34.2% in the second, deepening a corporate recession even as some economies consider lifting strict stay-at-home orders.

"It is too early for governments to re-open their economies and if they do so, it must be a slow procedure in order to avoid a new flare up," said Charalambos Pissouros, a market analyst at JFD Group. French shares fell 3.8% as France became the fourth country to report more than 15,000 deaths due to the coronavirus after Italy, Spain and the United States.

Britain's domestically focused mid-cap index slumped another 4.6% on signs the country was heading for a longer lockdown and forecasts the economy could be facing its deepest recession in 300 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turks call for Netflix boycott after rumours of gay character in new show

Rumours of a gay character in a new Turkish Netflix series, Love 101, have ignited calls for a boycott of the streaming service and sharp criticism from the broadcast regulator.A furore erupted after a now-deleted Twitter account love101net...

23 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the States count of virus-infected cases to 525, said the Health Department. With three new deaths, the total number of fatalities in the State has reached 14. A...

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions to be eased in some sectors from Apr 20 to open up economy; spitting to be a punishable offence

Agriculture, construction, Information Technology and industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas are among some sectors where the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions will be lifted with safeguards from April 20 in a bid to kickstart...

Rahul demands emergency ration cards for those facing shortage of foodgrains

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. In a tweet, he said lakhs of people are not able t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020