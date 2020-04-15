Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo registers over 7 lakh queries for smartphone support online

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:08 IST
Oppo registers over 7 lakh queries for smartphone support online
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Smartphone maker Oppo on Wednesday said it received over 7 lakh queries on its 'Ollie' chatbot for resolving handset related problems in March. The company was able to resolve 85 per cent of the queries that were raised on the chatbot, Oppo India said. "...witnessed a surge with over 7 Lakh customers reaching out for online support through its chatbot OLLIE in March 2020. "Exclusively available on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Ollie has been supporting the users resolve queries pertaining to Oppo smartphones on a real time basis," the company said in a statement. Mobile phone players estimate that over 50 lakh mobile devices, including laptops, may require repairing during the lockdown period to support work from home. About 97 per cent of the broadband connections in the country operate through mobile devices, as per data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). However, due to the ongoing lockdown, repair services have not been available. The government on Wednesday allowed starting of repair services from April 20 in a restricted manner. "Keeping customer safety paramount, Oppo recently suspended all on-ground repair operations and initiated online services to help customers with basic troubleshooting and software related issues. "It further extended warranty services for OPPO smartphones, accessories and the customer service offer till May 31, 2020," Oppo said. According to market research firm IDC, Oppo ranked 4th in terms of smartphone sales volume with market share of 10.7 per cent in India in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turks call for Netflix boycott after rumours of gay character in new show

Rumours of a gay character in a new Turkish Netflix series, Love 101, have ignited calls for a boycott of the streaming service and sharp criticism from the broadcast regulator.A furore erupted after a now-deleted Twitter account love101net...

23 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the States count of virus-infected cases to 525, said the Health Department. With three new deaths, the total number of fatalities in the State has reached 14. A...

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions to be eased in some sectors from Apr 20 to open up economy; spitting to be a punishable offence

Agriculture, construction, Information Technology and industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas are among some sectors where the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions will be lifted with safeguards from April 20 in a bid to kickstart...

Rahul demands emergency ration cards for those facing shortage of foodgrains

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. In a tweet, he said lakhs of people are not able t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020