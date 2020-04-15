Oppo registers over 7 lakh queries for smartphone support online

Smartphone maker Oppo on Wednesday said it received over 7 lakh queries on its 'Ollie' chatbot for resolving handset related problems in March. The company was able to resolve 85 per cent of the queries that were raised on the chatbot, Oppo India said. "...witnessed a surge with over 7 Lakh customers reaching out for online support through its chatbot OLLIE in March 2020. "Exclusively available on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Ollie has been supporting the users resolve queries pertaining to Oppo smartphones on a real time basis," the company said in a statement. Mobile phone players estimate that over 50 lakh mobile devices, including laptops, may require repairing during the lockdown period to support work from home. About 97 per cent of the broadband connections in the country operate through mobile devices, as per data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). However, due to the ongoing lockdown, repair services have not been available. The government on Wednesday allowed starting of repair services from April 20 in a restricted manner. "Keeping customer safety paramount, Oppo recently suspended all on-ground repair operations and initiated online services to help customers with basic troubleshooting and software related issues. "It further extended warranty services for OPPO smartphones, accessories and the customer service offer till May 31, 2020," Oppo said. According to market research firm IDC, Oppo ranked 4th in terms of smartphone sales volume with market share of 10.7 per cent in India in 2019.

