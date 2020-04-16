Left Menu
Domino’s calling for Kiwis to apply for a thousand jobs

Domino’s New Zealand General Manager Cameron Toomey said the Company has plenty of precautions to keep team members and customers safe, including Domino’s Zero Contact Delivery and physical distancing in-store for team members.

16-04-2020
Domino’s has a history of spotting talented team members, developing their skills and helping them to create a lifelong career as a franchisee and small business owner or a member of the corporate team. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Domino's is calling for Kiwis looking for employment during these uncertain times to apply for one of the one thousand jobs that are now on offer. The Company is preparing for re-opening once the government gives the go-ahead and is searching for new team members to help deliver hot meals to the community now and those who may be looking for a longer-term career in the food industry.

"We are taking the government's call for businesses to plan ahead for re-opening seriously and we intend to be ready when we get the go-ahead from both government and our customers to open.

"Based on an increase in deliveries pre-lockdown and examining trends around the world, we anticipate an increased level of deliveries once we open again, as many people remain at home.

"We will help and do our part – so we need even more people to safely prepare and deliver food to our communities and those on the front line during this challenging time.

"We know that a hot meal, friendly face, and reassurance that a customer's meal has been prepared taking all necessary precautions is more essential now than ever before – and we need friendly faces to deliver," he said.

"At a time when many Kiwis are losing their jobs, we want to be able to give the successful candidates the reassurance that when we re-open they have not only a new job to go to but a possible new career. At Domino's, we like to promote from within and we are one of the few companies where you can start as a delivery driver or member of our in-store team and move through the ranks to become a franchisee or even the CEO," Mr. Toomey said.

Domino's has a history of spotting talented team members, developing their skills and helping them to create a lifelong career as a franchisee and small business owner or a member of the corporate team.

Domino's youngest Kiwi franchisees, Liam and Kaedyn Stops, began as dishwashers and wobble boarders in their early teens. Now at the age of 24 and 25 respectively, they own four stores on the North Island.

Domino's is encouraging those who may have recently lost jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis to apply for these new roles, as often the skills in the tourism, events, and hospitality industries are easily transferable.

"We are a people business – which means our team members, customers and communities come first. We are humbled that an increase in customers putting their faith and trust in us means we can give Kiwis wanting to work that very opportunity in these unprecedented times."

Responsibilities of new team members include:

• Feeding those working hard to keep our community safe on the front line

• The ability to follow all strict safety procedures around cleanliness, sanitization and safely preparing customer's orders

• The ability to be agile and flexible as the Company adopts new procedures to be best practice, and follow government and health regulations

• A resilient spirit in the face of adversity

• The ability to bring a smile to a customer's face – particularly when you may be the only person they see that day

• A good driving record to deliver pizzas safely in the community.

All interested individuals should submit an expression of interest via the Domino's Jobs website to ensure stores are kept clear of unnecessary contact: https://jobs.dominos.co.nz/

A team of people will be reviewing and assessing these applications daily.

