Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Pacific to clock lowest growth since 1960s due to COVID-19 pandemic: IMF

Economic growth in the Asia Pacific this year will come to a halt for the first time in 60 years as coronavirus crisis takes an unprecedented toll on the region, the International Monetary Fund has said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:22 IST
Asia Pacific to clock lowest growth since 1960s due to COVID-19 pandemic: IMF
Many economies have put in place measures aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises. Image Credit: ANI

Economic growth in the Asia Pacific this year will come to a halt for the first time in 60 years as coronavirus crisis takes an unprecedented toll on the region, the International Monetary Fund has said. "Growth in Asia is expected to stall at zero per cent in 2020," said Chang Yong Rhee, Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

"This is the worst growth performance in almost 60 years, including during the global financial crisis (4.7 per cent) and the Asian financial crisis (1.3 per cent). Asia still looks to fare better than other regions in terms of activity," he told a virtual news briefing conducted with live webcast on Wednesday (local time). "This is a crisis like no other. It is worse than the global financial crisis and Asia is not immune. While there is huge uncertainty about 2020 growth prospects, and even more so about the 2021 outlook, the impact of the coronavirus on the region will -- across the board -- be severe and unprecedented," said Rhee.

Policymakers must offer targeted support to households and firms hardest-hit by travel bans, social distancing policies and other measures aimed at containing the pandemic, he said. This is a real economic shock and requires protecting people, jobs, and industries directly. "This is not a time for business as usual. Asian countries need to use all policy instruments in their toolkits."

The global economy is expected to contract in 2020 by 3 per cent -- the worst recession since the Great Depression. This is a synchronised contraction, a sudden global shutdown. Asia's key trading partners are expected to contract sharply, including the United States by 6 per cent and Europe by 6.6 per cent. China's growth is projected to decline from 6.1 per cent in 2019 to 1.2 per cent in 2020. This sharply contrasts with China's growth performance during the global financial crisis, which was little changed at 9.4 per cent in 2009 thanks to the important fiscal stimulus of about 8 percent of GDP.

"We cannot expect that magnitude of stimulus this time, and China will not help Asia's growth as it did in 2009," said Rhee. The pandemic is also affecting financial markets and how they function. "Monetary policy should be used wisely to provide ample liquidity, ease the financial stress of industries and small and medium-sized enterprises, and, if necessary, relax macroprudential regulations temporarily."

External pressures need to be contained. Where needed, said Rhee, bilateral and multilateral swap lines and financial support from the multilateral institutions should be sought. In the absence of swap lines, foreign-exchange market interventions and capital controls may be the alternatives. "Targeted support, combined with domestic demand stimulus in recovery, will help to reduce scarring, but it needs to reach people and smaller firms," said Rhee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

BTS Jungkook is always on the headlines these days. He continues to dominate social media also. His hashtag is one of the most popular hashtags and ranks third among popular BTS hashtags on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumbler.The TikTo...

BRIEF-Ford Says Probably Will Resume Production In Germany From May 4

Ford TO PROBABLY RESUME PRODUCTION IN GERMANY FROM MAY 4 - SPOKESMAN Berlin Speed Desk...

Uzbekistan appeals to labour rights group to lift cotton boycott

Uzbekistan on Thursday appealed to a coalition of human rights groups to end a boycott of Uzbek cotton and textiles to enable the Central Asian nation to boost export revenue and create jobs at a time of a global recession.But campaigners i...

Swedish c.bank says proposed changes of mandate would limit effectiveness

Swedens central bank said on Thursday that proposed changes to its operating mandate would limit its capacity to take action in a crisis and thus increase the risks to the Swedish economy.The legislative proposals mean the Riksbank would ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020