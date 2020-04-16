MG Motor India ties up with Medklinn for vehicle cabin sterilisation

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has partnered with Singapore-based Medklinn to explore natural sterilisation of cabin air and surfaces in its cars. The carmaker said it will evaluate the viability of installing Medklinn's patented cabin sterilisation technology, Cerafusion, in its India products, the HECTOR and the ZS EV. The coronavirus pandemic has raised the need for having sterilisation and disinfection features in vehicles.

"As part of our commitment to innovation and safety, we are partnering with Medklinn, one of the top global players in this domain, to explore world-class cabin sterilisation solution in our vehicles," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a statement. He further said,"We are pro-actively looking to deploy HVAC system-based cabin sterilisation and disinfection technology. We will continue to work towards developing safer mobility experiences and services for our customers while providing them with a cleaner and safer in-car environment." Chaba said as a future-forward brand, this initiative also highlights the company's readiness for the 'new normal' in the post-pandemic world.

Medklinn CEO Peter Tham said an overwhelming percentage of pollutants often gravitates to various surfaces within the car's cabin and the company's patented Cerafusion technology comes as the most uniquely equipped decontamination solution to address and resolve this issue. "We are delighted to partner with MG...and are confident that our solution will give customers the peace of mind by ensuring that they are safe and protected in their MGs," he added. The Cerafusion technology enables complete disinfection and sterilisation of a car's cabin by leveraging on active oxygen to sterilise allergens, pollutants, and microbial organisms – naturally and without any chemicals thus ensuring health and well-being of passengers. Not only does the solution eliminates bacteria, mould, yeast, and viruses from the air within the cabin, but it also sterilises its various surfaces, the statement added.

MG Motor India said it has taken several initiatives to combat the impact of the COVID-19 on its customers. It had recently launched a 'disinfect and deliver' initiative to ensure car deliveries and test drives at customers' homes under a completely sanitised process. The staff at its dealerships have also been trained to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised..

