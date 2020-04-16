Left Menu
China says has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign capital amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:20 IST
China has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign capital from the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that many Japanese firms have expressed a willingness to boost investment in China.

Globalisation has been met with "undertow", but the trend would not change, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a press conference.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China fell 10.8% in January-March due to the impact from coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

