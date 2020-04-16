Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Italian risk premium returns towards pre ECB emergency purchase levels

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:54 IST
UPDATE 3-Italian risk premium returns towards pre ECB emergency purchase levels
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italian bonds gave up all the gains they made since the European Central Bank launched an emergency stimulus program to tackle the economic impact of coronavirus, as investor concerns about the lack of a coordinated eurozone response deepened.

The country's debt came under further pressure on Wednesday as disappointment with the Eurogroup's response package continued and the announcement of changes to its funding program, which increased the prospect of Rome adding to its debt pile. Eurozone finance ministers agreed on a half-a-trillion euro plan to support coronavirus-hit economies last week. However, to the disappointment of several states led by Italy, the deal did not mention using joint debt to finance the economic recovery.

Without joint debt issuance, coronavirus stimulus would only add to the debt of Southern European states, which has raised concern about debt sustainability, particularly in Italy. The gap with Germany's 10-year bond yield, effectively the risk premium Italy pays investors, rose as high as 240 bps, the highest since March 19, which was the day after the ECB announced its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, before which the premium had risen as high as 319 bps. It was last at around 222 bps.

Italy's 2-year bond yield rose to as high as 1.15%, breaching the 1% level for the first time since the program was announced. It was last up 5 basis points at 1.098%. 10-year yields were last flat at 1.912% after rising to nearly 2% earlier. "I'm surprised the ECB with PEPP and all the flexibility they have in this program would allow spreads to widen that much over 200 basis points," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"Either they haven't been intervening in the market this week...or the scale of the selling, on the other hand, is so big that ECB buying doesn't absorb this selling," he said, noting that data to show the ECB's purchases this week is not available yet. Italy will hold larger debt auctions and may resort to more costly syndicated placements for shorter-dated bonds as it ramps up spending to fight the health crisis, the Treasury said on Tuesday, although this was already largely priced in, analysts said.

Other Southern European sovereigns have also come under pressure. The risk premium on Spain's 10-year bonds also rose nearly 30 bps over the last two sessions, also giving up gains since the PEPP program announcement.

"If we were to erase all those gains since the announcement of the PEPP that would be a very clear signal that the liquidity support promised by the ECB's beefed-up QE program is no longer sufficient to offset concerns on a sovereignty front, on a debt metric front," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "To unwind all of those gains I think will trigger a notable further widening of the spread beyond that."

Joint debt issuance is still a possible response, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno told Italy's Corriere Della Sera daily. Higher-rated safe-haven yields edged lower as the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic kept global markets under pressure. Germany's 10-year benchmark was flat at -0.458% after falling to two week low.

In the primary market, Germany sold 0.82 billion euros in a top-up of its 30-year bund, seeing higher demand than the previous auction on March 18. France also plans to issue a record 245 billion euros ($267.1 billion) in medium and long-term debt this year, revised up from 210 billion euros expected last month and an original target of 205 billion.

Greece is set to sell 2 billion euros of seven-year bonds in its first sale since its debt became eligible for ECB purchases. Elsewhere, interbank borrowing costs continued to fall. The three-month Euribor fixing edged down to -0.250% in a further sign that the benchmark may be starting to respond to ECB measures aimed at easing the funding rush across the bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mascot for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games unveiled

The mascot for the 4th Asian Para Games scheduled to be held here from October 9 in 2022 was unveiled on Thursday. The design of Feifei is inspired by the motif of the Divine Bird in the Liangzhu Culture. The mascot is the fusion of Hangz...

Depressed over wife's death, LIC agent kills son before committing suicide in Kanpur

A 40-year-old LIC agent allegedly killed his eight-year-old son and then committed suicide on Thursday in Harbansh Mohal area here, police said. The deceased, identified as Hemant Kanodia, first hanged his son, Anay Kanodia, and then hanged...

Some leaders use pandemic to sharpen tools against critics

Health concerns were on artist Danai Ussamas mind when he returned to Thailand last month from a trip to Spain. He noticed that he and his fellow passengers did not go through medical checks after arriving at Bangkoks airport, and thought i...

COVID-19: Govt must integrate transgender concerns in all policy and strategy, say NGOs

The government must integrate concerns of the transgender community in all their policy and strategy for disaster mitigation in view of the coronavirus outbreak, NGOs have said. They also said the matter is particularly urgent as the commun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020