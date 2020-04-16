Left Menu
Italian yields fall as investors eye support for COVID-19 battered Italy

16-04-2020
Italian government bonds were back in demand on Thursday after the European Union said it wants to channel more funds to Italy, Spain and other countries hit hardest by the novel coronavirus in an updated proposal for the bloc's 2021-27 joint budget.

The executive European Commission has proposed to incorporate additional support into the EU's next long-term budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), which is currently being negotiated, an internal document shows. The country's debt had been under pressure on Wednesday due to disappointment with the Eurogroup's response package to tackle the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. Lockdown measures imposed from mid-March to halt the pandemic are expected to push the economy of the 27-nation EU into a deep recession.

On top of that, "what has helped to stabilize sentiment a bit was the news that some voices within the (Italian) coalition are pushing for the activation of OMT (Outright Monetary Transactions), which provides some hope that even without the prospect of joint issuance" Italy might receive some support, said Michael Leister, rates strategist at Commerzbank. Outright Monetary Transactions is a program of the European Central Bank under which the bank makes purchases in secondary, sovereign bond markets, under certain conditions, of bonds issued by Eurozone member-states.

Eurozone finance ministers agreed on a half-a-trillion euro plan to support coronavirus-hit economies last week. However, to the disappointment of several states led by Italy, the deal did not mention using joint debt to finance the economic recovery. EU members are divided, with fiscally conservative northern countries opposing southern countries' calls for joint debt issuance. Italian 2-year government BTP yields were down 18 basis points at 0.87%, having risen on Wednesday to as high as 1.15%. 10-year yields falling by 15 bps to 1.76%. Spanish 10-year yields were down 4 bps at 0.83%.

Yields in the core European markets were, on the other hand, rising, with German 10-year Bund yields up 1.1 bps at -0.45%.

