Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei chip unit orders up more domestic production as U.S. restrictions loom -sources

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:04 IST
Huawei chip unit orders up more domestic production as U.S. restrictions loom -sources
HUAWEI Image Credit: ANI

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is gradually shifting production of chips designed in-house away from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and towards a mainland Chinese firm in preparation for more U.S. restrictions, sources familiar with the matter said.

The move towards Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) comes as Washington readies new rules which would require foreign companies using U.S. chipmaking equipment to obtain a license before supplying chips to Huawei - rules that would directly affect TSMC. It also highlights how U.S. restrictions against Huawei can act as an impetus for Chinese companies to accelerate the development of homegrown technology.

The U.S. government alleges Huawei, the world's biggest maker of telecom network equipment and a major smartphone manufacturer, is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, and has barred U.S. firms from selling to the Chinese firm without a license. Huawei has repeatedly denied its products pose a security threat. Huawei's chip unit, HiSilicon, began to direct some of its engineers towards designing for SMIC rather than TSMC in late 2019, said one of the sources, who was not authorized to speak to the media and declined to be identified.

"Before, Huawei wanted to work with top-notch manufacturers, and SMIC was just second-tier," the person said. "We are now moving resources to SMIC to speed up our help to them." A Huawei spokesman called the shift "common industry practice" in a statement to Reuters. "Huawei considers carefully issues such as capacity, technology, and delivery when choosing semiconductor fabrication plants," it said.

TSMC, the world's top contract manufacturer of semiconductors, said it does not comment on individual customers. SMIC declined to comment. It was not immediately clear how much more production is being outsourced to SMIC. Huawei has also said it would look at South Korean firms, other Taiwanese and mainland Chinese firms as alternative sources for chips.

KNOW-HOW GAP While SMIC is seen as the strongest mainland China alternative to TSMC, it remains well behind TSMC in its technological expertise and U.S. authorities have already taken measures to prevent it from acquiring the most advanced chip-making equipment.

TSMC does not reveal how much revenue each customer provides but analysts estimate that by late 2019 Huawei accounted for 13% to 15% of TSMC's sales. Chip production that could be shifted to SMIC likely only accounts for 1 to 3 percentage points of that, they said. "Right now, there's a still sizeable gap between TSMC and SMIC in terms of skills, stability, and reliability," said Gu Wenjun, senior analyst at Shanghai-based consultancy ICWise.

TSMC, for example, is currently perfecting its 5-nanometre process node technology. SMIC recently introduced 14nm technology in late 2019, which TSMC rolled out officially years earlier. Experts say HiSilicon's latest Kirin processors, used exclusively in Huawei mobile phones, can only be made by TSMC at the moment, although they add that earlier Kirin processor could be outsourced to SMIC.

Other chips produced by HiSilicon, such as those for so-called IoT devices, power management, or set-top boxes, could be sent to SMIC, they said. Gaining more business from Huawei would also help SMIC improve its processes as Huawei would be able to pass on valuable knowledge gained in working with TSMC, the analysts added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, US should help each other during pandemic: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said on ThursdayPresident Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each...

Please shut up: TM Krishna's jibe on 'filmy types' living in farm houses, apartments

Vocalist-activist TM Krishna on Thursday called out film personalities for tone-deaf messaging amid the coronavirus pandemic and asked them to stay quiet if they cannot be honest about what is staring at us everyday. The Chennai-based singe...

Hit by lockdown, online coaching comes to rescue of competitive exams aspirants

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought various sectors to a grinding halt, students preparing for various entrance examinations are switching to online coaching portals which have remained immune to the nationwide lockdown. While all exams...

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total rises to 74

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 74, a top official said on Thursday. According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, Buxar district has reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020