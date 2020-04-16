Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow home delivery by all retailers, not just e-commerce players: RAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:07 IST
Allow home delivery by all retailers, not just e-commerce players: RAI

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Thursday urged government to "strongly consider" allowing all forms of retailers, not just e-commerce players, to operate through home delivery during the extended lockdown period. While supporting the government's move to extend the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, RAI said such a move will facilitate availability of all goods at the doorsteps of customers while supporting economic revival for the country.

"We urge the government to strongly consider that all forms of home delivery across retailers be allowed the benefit of doing business via contactless home delivery," the retailers body said in a statement. Allowing this for all retailers, and not just e-commerce players, will facilitate the availability of all goods at the doorsteps of customers, it added.

"This will ensure that there are fewer reasons for the public to step outside of their homes. It will also ensure greater availability of supplies and help conform to the requirement of social distancing," RAI said. This move will further support the economic revival for the country as well as allow for new avenues of job creation in the market, it added.

On the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday for the extended lockdown, RAI said it brings the focus that the government has on maintaining social distancing while ensuring that consumers get what they want in a safe and contactless manner. "It demonstrates the intent to support the safety of the people while also enabling the movement of goods required to ensure economic activity," RAI said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, US should help each other during pandemic: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said on ThursdayPresident Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each...

Please shut up: TM Krishna's jibe on 'filmy types' living in farm houses, apartments

Vocalist-activist TM Krishna on Thursday called out film personalities for tone-deaf messaging amid the coronavirus pandemic and asked them to stay quiet if they cannot be honest about what is staring at us everyday. The Chennai-based singe...

Hit by lockdown, online coaching comes to rescue of competitive exams aspirants

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought various sectors to a grinding halt, students preparing for various entrance examinations are switching to online coaching portals which have remained immune to the nationwide lockdown. While all exams...

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total rises to 74

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 74, a top official said on Thursday. According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, Buxar district has reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020