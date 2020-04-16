Left Menu
Those who booked flight tickets during Mar 25-Apr 14 for travel till May 3 can get refunds: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:49 IST
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said the passengers who had booked flight tickets during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3 must get a full refund from the airlines without any cancellation charges if they ask for it

Several passengers have been complaining on social media as domestic airlines have decided not to give refunds in cash for cancelled flights due to the lockdown and instead issue credit for future travel

India imposed the first phase of lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The second phase of lockdown is from April 15 to March 3.

