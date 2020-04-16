IndusInd Bank rallies nearly 4 pc after Goldman Sachs buys shares

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:35 IST
IndusInd Bank shares on Thursday rose by nearly 4 per cent after Goldman Sachs (Singapore) picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore of the company through an open market transaction. The scrip closed at Rs 435, a rise of 2.57 per cent on the BSE. During the trade, it gained 4.17 per cent to Rs 441.80. On the NSE, it climbed 3.67 per cent to close at Rs 439.70.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 14 lakh shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 176.42 crore.

