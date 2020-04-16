Oberoi Realty prepays Rs 125 cr debt

Oberoi Realty said it has prepaid Rs 125 crore debt with interest amount before the due date. The Mumbai-based developer said in a statement that the company through its wholly owned subsidiary Incline Realty Pvt Ltd has prepaid 125 listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1 crore each, aggregating to Rs 125 crore and its interest payment. The scheduled date of repayment was April 23, 2020, it added.

