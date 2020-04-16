Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW India sales dip 17 pc to 2,482 units in Jan-March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:41 IST
BMW India sales dip 17 pc to 2,482 units in Jan-March

German luxury auto maker BMW on Thursday reported a 16.7 per cent fall in total sales in India in the first three months (January-March) of the year at 2,482 units as compared with 2,982 units in the same period last year. Sales of BMW brand cars declined by 16.19 per cent to 2,365 units during the period as compared with 2,822 units in January-March period last year.

The MINI brand sales stood at 117 units during the period, down 26.8 per cent from 160 units in the year-ago period. BMW Motorrad motorcycle sales, however, rose 71.52 per cent to 1,024 units during the first quarter of the year as compared with 597 units in January-March period last year.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and our business," BMW Group India President and Chief Executive Officer Rudratej Singh said in a statement. With the strength of its admired brands and superior products, BMW Group India will remain resilient and responsive in every way, he added.

The current situation has brought many operational difficulties and eliminated valuable physical interactions with customers at dealerships, Singh noted. "Until normalcy returns, our focus will be on consistent digital interaction with our customers and maintaining the performance," he added.

Elaborating on first quarter sales, the company said a significant contribution of over 50 per cent came from locally-produced models like X1, X3, X5 and X7. A strong contribution also came from the 5 Series and the 3 Series, it added.

The MINI hatch and the locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 60 per cent in MINI sales, the automaker said. The momentum for BMW Motorrad was primarily driven by the G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 16, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

Online food delivery, the silver lining to the economic gloom set in by the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to take a massive blow in the capital after news of a pizza delivery agent testing COVID-19 positive in south Delhi went viral and r...

Non-life insurers register 12 pc rise in FY20 premium at Rs 1.89 lakh crore

Non-life insurance companies registered 11.6 per cent rise in their collective premium collection at Rs 1.89 lakh crore during 2019-20, according to data from Irdai. All 34 non-life insurers had registered total premium collection of Rs ...

Trump administration expected to weaken mercury rule for coal plants

The Trump administration is expected on Thursday to withdraw the legal justification for an Obama-era rule that forced coal-fired power plants to cut their mercury emissions, according to three sources familiar with the matter.The move woul...

Telangana minister visits virus confinement zones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 16 PTI Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao inspected the COVID-19 containment zones in Khairatabad, Asifnagar and Mallepally areas here and interacted with locals. The government is taking precautionary mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020