Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: More testing needed; containment of spread has been effective, says pharma ind

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:32 IST
COVID-19: More testing needed; containment of spread has been effective, says pharma ind

Pharma and biotechnolgy industry leaders on Thursday stressed on the need for more testing across the country while hailing the government's move to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has put spotlight on science, scientists and biotechnology, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said while addressing an online conference organised by the Department of Biotechnology and School of Engineering & Applied Sciences at Bennett University.

"What we need today is to understand the pandemic and find ways of testing the presence of the virus and ultimately develop a vaccine to counter the virus," she said. It was realised that there is a shortage of testing kits in the country, and there are people who could develop these kits.

India has started the manufacturing of indigenous kits to face the challenge of their insufficient availability, Mazumdar-Shaw said in the conference on 'Combating COVID-19: Biotech to the Rescue'. Expressing that the number of tests being done in the country is very small, Sanofi Healthcare Pvt Ltd Chairman Varaprasad Reddy said: "Situation In India is very pathetic regarding the testing. There is lack of test kits. The government has to procure test kits... We are not testing enough".

My appeal to the government is to import test kits, some startups in the country are also making the test kits as these viruses keep coming, but India must be well prepared for it, testing should come first and then drugs and vaccines, as developing them is a long drawn process, he added. In similar vein, Molbio CEO Sriram Natarajan said that currently, the country does not have enough kits for COVID testing and though the company is planning to deliver to the larger areas of the country it has capacity constraints.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd's MD Hasmukh Rawal said: "As the research on vaccine is going to take some time, diagnosis is going to play a major role". Distancing and diagnosis are going to be main factors to control the spread of the COVID-19. India's diagnostic response has been been apt. It is ensuring that the right product with the right quality is reaching the market, he added.

Highlighting the role being played in current pandemic crisis, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) DG KG Ananthakrishnan said today more than ever the world is looking at innovative research solutions for the treatment of the disease. India has done a good job in containment but could have done better in testing. "We need to create a environment that promotes innovation," Ananthakrishnan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google launches 'YouTube Learning Destination' to help continue learning, teaching from home

Google India on Thursday launched the YouTube Learning Destination to help parents, students and educators find useful content created by education-focused creators on YouTube. In the companys official blog post, it mentioned that the YouTu...

France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

France registered 753 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 17,920, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a second day running.And, in another sign ...

Canadian border restrictions with U.S. will remain for a long time - Trudeau

Canadas border restrictions with the United States will remain in place for a significant time as the two nations fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.Washington and Ottawa agreed last month to clam...

Paytm Payments Bank partners Mastercard to launch debit cards

Paytm Payments Bank will now issue Mastercard debit cards to its account holders to enable them perform online transactions, make payment in stores as well as withdraw cash from ATMs. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL has partnered with Masterca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020