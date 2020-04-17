Banks not to make any dividend payment amid Covid-19 stress

Banks not to make any dividend payment amid Covid-19 stressPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 11:28 IST
Providing relaxation to lenders, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that banks shall be exempted from making dividend payment in the light of financial difficulties posed by Covid-19 pandemic. Making a slew of announcement to ease the pressure on financial sector, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the 90-day norm will not apply on moratorium granted on existing loans by banks.
To maintain financial health, he said, banks have been exempt to make any further dividend payout in view of financial difficulties arising from Covid-19. On the inflation front, he said CPI based inflation has declined March and it is expected to ease further.
RBI will take advantage of the falling price situation and pass on benefit to borrowers, he hinted..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaktikanta Das
- Reserve Bank of India
- Covid
- CPI
ALSO READ
RBI monitoring situation developing out of Covid-19 outbreak, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
IMF projection of 1.9% GDP growth for India is highest in G20, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
CPI inflation declined in March; inflation is on a declining trajectory, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
90-day NPA norm not to apply on moratorium granted on existing loans by banks, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI will monitor evolving situation continuously, use all its tool to deal with pandemic fallout, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.