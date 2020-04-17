Govt lifts curbs on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol

The government on Friday removed restrictions on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol amid outbreak of Covid-19

However, restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue on, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification

"...The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations)...are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export," it said. The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

